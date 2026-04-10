ENNIS — A plane Montana Senator Tim Sheehy was piloting Friday afternoon had to make an emergency landing, reportedly near Ennis.

According to Sheehy's Chief of Staff Mike Berg, the senator was engaged in a routine flight training exercise, which he completes twice a year.

The aircraft experienced a mechanical engine failure, forcing Sheehy and his co-pilot to make an emergency landing in a field.

Neither pilot was reportedly injured.

Engine failure forces Sheehy emergency landing

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

