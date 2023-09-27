Educational event returning to Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park

WEST GLACIER — Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park will once again be hosting its annual Science and History Week.

A live webinar series will be offered from October 3 to October 6, 2023, at 12 p.m. Parks Canada and the US National Park Service have jointly hosted an annual Science and History event since 2004.

People from around the world will have the chance to connect with scientists and subject matter experts as they highlight current natural and cultural research related to Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park and World Heritage Site.

Each presentation will give a unique look at our partnerships, insights, and latest findings, a news release notes.

Participants can register by filling out the online registration forms on the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center website.

This year’s presenters and topics:

Tuesday, October 3

Grasslands in the Crown of the Continent: 20 Years of Change

Nico Matallana-Mejia, Vegetation Monitoring Program, Glacier National Park; Graduate Degree Program in Ecology, Colorado State University. Registration Link

Wednesday, October 4

Iinnii Initiative: Cultural Adaptations to the Blackfeet Buffalo Program

Termaine Edmo, Climate Change Coordinator, Blackfeet Nation. Registration Link

Thursday, October 5

The Impact of Wildfires on Watersheds

Uldis Silins, Forest Hydrology Professor, University of Alberta. Registration Link

Friday, October 6

Archaeology In Paahtómahksikimi (Waterton Lakes)

Dylan Frank, Cultural Resource Impact Assessment Officer, Waterton Lakes National Park. Registration Link

Contact the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center, Glacier National Park at 406-888-7822, or crownrlc@nps.gov for additional information.