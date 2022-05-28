Developer set to open largest subdivision in Butte in decades

BUTTE - A Butte developer is ready to sell lots here in what developers say is the largest subdivision to built in a very long time.

“It’s the largest subdivision to come to fruition in Butte in many decades. I’m not aware of a larger subdivision in my work career,” said Copper Fox Subdivision developer Bill Markovich.

Markovich Real Estate owns the 25-acre site located off Meadowlark Lane and has 83 lots for sale which have all utilities available. Buyers can build homes on the lots from 9,500 square feet up to 15,000 square feet.

“I am totally confident that the subdivision will sell out in 2022 with no lots remain available,” said Markovich.

Markovich said he believes this will help Butte’s tight housing market. However, it will do little to help those looking for affordable housing, since most homes constructed in the new subdivision will be in excess of $350,000.

“The Butte housing market is robust. There are a lot of people who aren’t getting homes that want homes,” he said.

Developers say this is a family-friendly subdivision and installed two walking trails that go from the subdivision directly to the Margret Leary School just south of here.

“The city has never felt this confident; we’ve got Covid behind us mostly, we got so many activities going on in Butte that gives us confidence,” said Markovich.

The developer will be taking reservations for lots in the coming weeks and building permits can be sought by July 1.