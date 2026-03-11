BUTTE – The four Democratic candidates running for Montana First Congressional District seat finished their primary debate here on the Mother Lode Theater stage Tuesday evening, they talked about a myriad of issues, but one thing they agreed on: they need to take back the House of Representatives.

It was a friendly atmosphere between the Democratic candidates Ryan Busse, Russ Cleveland, Sam Forstag, and Matt Rains, who hope to take the place of Republican U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, who’s not seeking re-election.

WATCH: Montana Democrats debate for Congress in Butte

Democratic candidates talk housing, healthcare and other issues in Butte primary debate

“I have spent a decade engaging in organizing and policy work in this state, getting bills passed with people in both parties. That’s what it’s going to take to win this, talking to people in both parties, and that’s what it’s going to take to deliver on solving all these big problems,” Candidate Sam Forstag said.

“I’m the candidate who hopes to inspire change on a broader level. I hope to lead with my heart, finally again, and not just my head or lip service. It’s time we have that back; we have to start caring about each other again,” Candidate Russ Cleveland said.

“We’re in a perilous place in the country, and I think we ought not experiment. We should send somebody back there who’s willing to fight, willing to represent Montana, willing to make this place better, and I think that’s me,” Candidate Ryan Busse said.

“I got into this race because Jon Tester won; he got the votes in this district. I feel that I can connect with those voters like he did across the political spectrum and bring them to the Democrats,” Candidate Matt Rains said.