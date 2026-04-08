Cleanup on hold at Billings home where remains of missing 56-year-old man were discovered

BILLINGS — The cleanup of a Billings yard where human remains were discovered in March has not yet been completed.

Billings Code Enforcement officers were at a home on the 3200 block of Third Avenue North in March when they found the remains in the backyard.

Authorities identified the body as 56-year-old Ronald Lander, who was reported missing in 2021.

Code Enforcement Manager Tina Hoeger said her team will return to clear the backyard of junk, trash and debris. Hoeger said they wanted to give the homeowners a bit of time to rest before completing the job.

Lander's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for cremation costs.

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