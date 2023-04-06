California couple files petition to not tear house down in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - The owners of the house in Glacier National Park along McDonald Creek, which was built without obtaining a 310 permit, have filed a Declaratory ruling petition with the Flathead Conservation District (FCD).

This petition is standard procedure if the private party does not agree with the findings of the Conservation District Board and allows them to present their own evidence and counterarguments as to why the house should be able to remain where it is.

FCD received the petition from John and Stacy Amber on April 3, 2023. The first step after receiving the petition is to appoint a hearing officer within 30 days of receiving the petition.

The FCD Board of Supervisors meets on the second Monday of every month to look at 310 Law applications and issues, and this petition is on the April 10, 2023, agenda.

The board will discuss the receipt of the petition, discuss the proceedings and review the request. While it is unlikely, the board could possibly appoint a hearing officer at this meeting.

Samantha Tappenbeck with the FCD says that they do not receive these petitions frequently. With all proceedings for this type of petition — outlined in the Adopted Rules for the FCD — proceedings on this petition could take up to four months.

From there, the Amblers could seek judicial review in District Court.

Click here to read the papers associated with the issue.