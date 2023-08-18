Butte realtors band together to send care packages to Maui wildfire survivors

A group of realtors from various agencies in Butte are banding together to support residents in Maui who recently experienced the catastrophic wildfire that took the lives of over 100 people and left many others homeless.

Following guidelines from the American Red Cross, Jennifer Shea and a dozen other real estate agents from the Rocky Mountain Association of Realtors spent Aug. 17 stuffing about 200 bags with wash clothes, soap, toothpaste, and toothbrushes as well as baby care items like formula in an effort to lend a helping hand to people thousands of miles away.

Shea says the group has donated supplies to disaster victims and even wildlands firefighters in the past and says the group does so because it's the right thing to do.

"It’s humanity, and you have to do right by humanity and when you give of yourself, you know, you can’t be a taker in life," Shea said.

Shea says the care packets will be shipped to realtors in Maui who will distribute the items to those in need.

"We all believe as realtor members and just as people, you have to give back to life and you have to give back to people who are in need because heaven forbid, we could be in need one day," Shea said.