Butte boutique plans special zone for kids during the St. Patrick's Day Parade

BUTTE — An Uptown Butte business is planning a kids' zone that will be located in front of The Abode on Park Street. The zone will be filled with toys that kids can play with during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

"You know, St. Patrick’s Day is geared towards adults, so we wanted to make it fun for the kids before and after the parade, too. A lot of families come up every year to celebrate in Uptown Butte so we are setting up a kid zone," says Elysia Meeks, owner of Meeks Media Management. She has been working with The Abode on marketing the kids' zone.

Linda Mickelson, owner of The Abode, says she noticed the space in front of her shop is usually pretty open because it's on the shady side of the street. Additionally, Mickelson, who has a background in teaching and coaching, noticed that there aren't a lot of options for kids on St. Patrick's Day, so she's bringing out a variety of toys from her boutique for children to play with during the celebration.

Meeks says the sidewalk space in front of the shop will be dedicated to families and kids and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the corner of Park and Main Street in Uptown Butte.