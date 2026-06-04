BOULDER — Medical emergencies don’t discriminate. Heart attacks happen in small towns just as they do in big cities. As call volumes continue to rise, the demand on rural EMS services grows. For Boulder and the surrounding communities, the Boulder Volunteer Ambulance Service can make the difference between life and death.

(WATCH: Boulder Volunteer Ambulance is seeing an increase in calls)

Boulder Volunteer Ambulance is seeing an increase in calls

“We just need them,” said Bernice resident Karen Davidson. “Somebody needs them every day. It’s a necessary thing in rural communities; there's just no way to get along without that.”

The Boulder Ambulance serves not just Boulder, but the surrounding areas of I-15 and Highway 69. From car crashes to heart issues, they respond as often as possible, but rising call volume poses challenges.

“On Tuesday, we had 5 calls in a 12-hour period,” stated Boulder Ambulance director Molly Carey. “Two of them were at the same time during the night.”

Evan Charney, MTN News A stretcher being removed from the back of an ambulance

Four of the five calls required ambulance transport for patients in critical condition, which mutual aid partners like the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office can’t do.

If Boulder wasn't able to respond, patients would have to wait for an ambulance from Butte or Helena, 30 minutes there, 30 back, minimum. St. Peter’s Health helps when they can, but the Boulder volunteers' goal is to only see St. Peter's for critical patients.

This year, they’ve received 131 calls and are on track to break 260, continuing the upward trend of the past few years.

Officials say their 14 volunteers are not enough to keep up with the increase in call volume, already experiencing challenges responding from their full-time jobs.

Evan Charney, MTN News Downtown Boulder during the weekday

“Middle of the workday is probably the hardest time, and weekends, especially during the summer and hunting season, it's really hard to cover all the calls,” said assistant director Amanda Cochran.

However, residents recognize and appreciate the time volunteers spend answering those calls.

Director Molly Carey was born and raised just outside Boulder, making her well known throughout the community.

MTN spoke with residents who have, unfortunately, taken a ride or two in the ambulance, praising the care the volunteers have for their neighbors.

“My first memory when my memories came back was Molly was talking to me, and I said, ' Thanks for bringing me back,’” said Bernice resident Steve Olson.

Evan Charney, MTN News Ambulance director Molly Casey and an area resident keeping in touch

The ambulance service is looking to add volunteers to better serve the area's needs. One option they’re looking into is taking assigned shifts to cover calls.

In the meantime, volunteers will keep working to answer the call, not doing it because they have to, but because they choose to care.

“When I first became an EMT,” Carey continued, “my goal was to make a difference in one person's life, and I hope after 17 years I’ve done that.”

More information on how to volunteer is available here.

