Body recovered from creek east of Missoula

PHILIPSBURG - A body was found in the water on Thursday afternoon east of Missoula.
Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says utility workers reported finding a body about three miles from the I-90 exit on Lower Rock Creek shortly before 2 p.m.
The remains have been sent to the Montana Medical Examiners' Office for positive identification, as well as to determine the cause and manner of death.
Sheriff Dunkerson says a preliminary investigation does not indicate any foul play.
No further information will be released pending notification of next of kin.
The Missoula Rural Fire District, the Clinton Rural Fire District, a Missoula Emergency Service ambulance and the Granite County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.