Body of man reported missing in river near Johnsrud Park recovered

UPDATE: 5:04 p.m. - July 24, 2023

The body of a fisherman who was reported missing in Blackfoot River at Johnsrud Park on Monday morning has been recovered.

Missoula County Search and Rescue located the male and members of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered the body.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office received reports at approximately 11 a.m. that a man who was wade fishing in the area was in distress and had gone under the water and had not resurfaced.

"As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for the family and friends and our heartfelt condolences go out to them," the Sheriff's Office stated.

The Sheriff’s Office, Missoula County Search and Rescue, Life Flight, the Missoula City Fire Department, the Missoula Rural Fire District, the Greenough Potomac Volunteer Fire Department, and Missoula Emergency Services all responded to the scene.

(first report: 1:02 p.m. - July 24, 2023)

MISSOULA - Search and Rescue crews are on the scene at Johnsrud Park for a report of a river rescue.

Our reporter on the scene states a man was fishing along the shore when he got swept up in a current.

A witness says a woman saw it happening and tried to save him by jumping into the river.

Emergency crews remain on the scene looking for the man.

We will additional information on this developing story as it becomes available.

- information from Emily Brown included in this report.