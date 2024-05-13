Body found in yard of Butte residence, police say

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said police located a woman's body in the yard of a Butte residence on Monday afternoon, May 13, 2024.

Sheriff Lester said in a media release that police responded shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday to a report of a possible dead body in the yard of a residence in the 200 block of South Dakota Street.

The release said police located the body "of what is believed to be an adult female," and a preliminary investigation showed the death likely resulted from suicide.

The body is being transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy and toxicology testing to confirm the cause and manner of death.

Sheriff Lester said the incident remains under investigation and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

The woman whose body was found was not identified, and no further information was released.