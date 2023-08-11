Billings man dies in fatal crash near Deer Lodge

Montana Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash near Deer Lodge Thursday evening, August 10 on I-90 East at mile marker 188.

A 53-year-old man from Billings was reportedly driving along a right-hand curve when he drifted to the left into the median. The MHP crash report says the man continued driving eastbound in the median for quite a distance before colliding with a pillar underneath the bridge deck.

The man was ejected from the vehicle before the vehicle caught fire.

Speed, alcohol, and drug are suspected, according to the report.

We will provide updates if we receive more information.