Billings administrators outline rules for student walkouts after ICE protest

BILLINGS — As protests continue across the country over immigration enforcement, tensions are rising among both adults and students, leading to walkouts at schools nationwide, including in Billings last week.

In Texas, the state has warned school districts they could face state takeover if they help facilitate student walkouts. In other states, students have been suspended for violating school conduct policies by walking out.

On Wednesday, Billings Schools Superintendent Erwin Garcia addressed the issue in a statement to staff, students and families explaining district protocol. Garcia clarified that the district does not seek to take away First Amendment rights from students, but certain acts aren't protected.

"Students do not shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the school door," Garcia said in the statement. "A walkout that disrupts classes or prevents the school from functioning is generally not protected."

Gage Duffy, a student at Senior High School who organized the walkout against ICE, said he wanted to join the wave of similar demonstrations happening in schools across the United States.

"I have a lot of Mexican friends. I have Mexicans in my family," Duffy said Thursday afternoon. "The U.S. was built on immigration, and I just feel like it should be supported."

The student-led protest reflects the emotional climate surrounding immigration issues.

"It's just a lot of emotions going around," Duffy said.

For Duffy, participating in the walkout provided a sense of relief and accomplishment.

"I do feel a little bit more relieved, especially because so many people followed me out of the school," Duffy said. "I didn't expect to see that."

Duffy's mother, Nina Hernandez, expressed pride in her son's confidence and passion.

"I'm proud," Hernandez said Thursday. "I'm proud of my son because he's finding his voice."

However, she also recognizes the complexity of the situation, and admitted it creates a challenging position for her as she tries to both support her son and the school.

"It's complicated, and it's controversial," Hernandez said. "There's this constant balance of like walking between really advocating for your child and really making sure he feels heard and making sure everyone feels safe at school."

Hernandez said she understands her son's motivation and that she's okay with the protesting, as long as skipping class doesn't become a regular occurrence.

"One walkout like this was not a concern because Gage felt heard, and I think that's important," Hernandez said. "As a mom, I would be concerned if it was a regular thing."

Despite potential consequences, Duffy believes his message is too important not to share.

"We're not trying to deport everyone," Duffy said. "Like there's bad and there's good and we need to separate that."