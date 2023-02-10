Ava Bellach leaves lasting legacy at Manhattan Christian while still working towards postseason run

MANHATTAN — Ava Bellach has carved a legacy for herself on the court at Manhattan Christian. She’s on the cusp of 1,000 points and looking to lead her team to make a major splash this postseason.

She's spent the past four years working under her head coach – her father, Jeff Bellach. They were able to grace home court one last time together on Thursday night for her senior day. Ava had 25 points on her big day, and that stat puts her 46 points away from one of the biggest milestones for any basketball player – 1,000 points.

“I think it’s a big milestone for me because a bunch of the other Class C girls that have hit 1,000, most of them have played an eighth grade year of basketball. It definitely was a goal from the start.”

After this season Ava will take the court at the University of Montana Western. Jeff is both excited as a coach and a father to see his daughter work up to a new role in another successful program.

“Like all sports, basketball just gives you such an opportunity to grow as a person, and I hope that spiritually she grows and athletically, she does the same.”

For now, they’re both focused on a last run this postseason. One where they have a large chance of capping off their time together with a state title.