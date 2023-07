KALISPELL - Authorities have released the name of a man whose remains were found on July 12, 2023, near Polebridge.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports information from the Montana State Crime Lab has identified the man as 47-year-old Jared McManus of Kalispell.

His remains — which had been scavenged by a bear after he died — were found in the area of Teepee Lake.

The cause of death has been determined to have been suicide.