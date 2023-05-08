Arizona man dies in Seeley Lake crash

SEELEY LAKE - A 36-year-old Arizona man died early on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in an accident in the Seeley Lake area.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the victim was driving his pickup truck on Airport Road at 3:15 a.m. when he left the road and crashed.

The man was driving south when he hit a guardrail, went back across the road and then hit an embankment with the pickup truck landing on its side.

MTN News

The victim, who was not wearing a seatbelt was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

MHP reports alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the crash which remains under investigation.

The man's name has not been released.