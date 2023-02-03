Anaconda welcomes job growth and economic boom

ANACONDA — A large Murdoch’s store being built in Anaconda is just the latest example of the economic growth being experienced here in the Smelter City.

“For so many years our county was heading the wrong way. Trying to stabilize it was the first step, but now to see this growth is really rewarding,” said Anaconda Chief Executive Bill Everett.

A report from the Montana Department of Labor shows in 2022 Anaconda-Deer Lodge County had an increase of 270 new jobs from the year before. The chief executive credits the Superfund cleanup and the $24 million settlement from the Atlantic Richfield Co. for economic development.

“We did all our infrastructure, water, sewer, our streets, our street lights, got rid of the blight, now have a very attractive community that people are wanting to be a part of,” said Everett.

Recent big projects include the recent completion of the $10 million Forge Hotel and the soon-to-be-completed Murdoch’s store. At least two other major industries are planning to break ground in Anaconda.

“Each one of those will be in excess of 50 jobs per facility, and those are all high-paying jobs with great benefit packages,” the chief executive said.

Local business owners say they’ve seen a boost in Anaconda’s economy.

“It’s been lots of new businesses showing up around here, people walking the streets now, so it’s changed a lot in the last year or two,” said Coffee Corral owner Kim Jones.

In this growing county of about 10,000, the city is planning on adding more housing to keep up with job growth.