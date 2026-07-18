Montana mobile home residents alarmed by sharp lot rent increase

BILLINGS — Residents at Golden Meadows Mobile Home Park say a steep increase in monthly lot rent could make it difficult for many of their neighbors, particularly seniors and people living on fixed incomes, to remain in the community.

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Billings mobile home residents alarmed by sharp lot rent increase at Golden Meadows

Residents recently received letters at the end of June notifying them that monthly lot rent will increase on Aug. 1 from $530 to $705, a $175 monthly increase that amounts to about 33% and an additional $2,100 per year. The increase applies to the park's roughly 520 lots, with some newer renters seeing larger increases.

For Blair and Brandi Chambers, who have lived in the west Billings mobile home park for more than a decade, the notice came as a surprise. Brandi Chambers said rent has steadily increased over the years, but never by this much at one time.

“It used to be the rent would go up like maybe once a year, like maybe $30 a year," she said. "The last five years, it could go up like $30 or $20 like three times a year, and this from $530 base to $705 base in a month, I've never seen that before.”

Justin McKinsey The mobile home park is located off of King Ave. West.

The Chamberses said they worry many of their neighbors, including retirees and families, will struggle to absorb the higher cost. They noted that lot rent does not include utilities.

"When you're on a fixed income, you have no variables to work with. I mean, what's the next step? What's going away? Food?” Blair Chambers said. "I think we're just going to get to a problem here where people are not gonna be able to pay their bills."

The notice sent to residents states the increase is intended to support the "long-term health of the community." According to the letter, the funds will help pay for improvements, including road paving, sewer system repairs, a new perimeter fence, pickleball courts, a dog park, and a new playground.

Residents, however, questioned both the timing of the projects and whether the costs should be passed on to tenants.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News

"Nobody asked for any of this," Blair Chambers said.

Brandi Chambers said she had previously been told rent was not expected to increase and questioned why residents are now being asked to help fund infrastructure improvements.

"(The property manager) had told me that the rent was not going up, and then we received this letter," she said. "Why now are they asking for so much money for us to pay for this stuff when they knew what was wrong with it in the first place?”

Resident Roger Brownlee, an 86-year-old military veteran, said he purchased his mobile home in 2011 expecting an affordable retirement. He relies on Social Security and said each rent increase has made it more difficult to make ends meet.

"When I moved here, the rent, including utilities, was $225," Brownlee said. "I'm 86. I can't move. Where would I move to if I moved this trailer?”

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Roger Brownlee

Brownlee said he believes the increases have consistently outpaced his annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustments.

“Every time I would get an increase in Social Security, they would raise the rent to either equal or slightly surpass what an increase for Social Security," he said.

Residents said their greatest concern is that the higher rent could force some people to leave the community altogether.

"I think that a lot of people are gonna be pushed out of here, and so where will those people go?" Blair Chambers said. "What's the next rung on the ladder down? It's going to be sleeping in your car and being homeless."

Golden Meadows is managed by Hillside Communities, which purchased the mobile home park earlier this year. Park manager Jackie Law told MTN News the company would not comment.

The latest increase follows resident concerns after the previous owner, Utah-based Havenpark Communities, acquired the property in 2023. At the time, residents also raised concerns about significant lot rent increases.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News

“It seems like whoever the companies are that rule us anymore, they want nothing to do with us," said Brownlee. "Send us some money and shut up.”

While residents acknowledge improvements are being made throughout the park, many say they believe the financial burden is falling too heavily on those least able to afford it.

“This ain't right at the end of your life," said Brownlee. "Seven years in the military, 20 years in law enforcement, counselor for the Boys and Girls Ranch, I think I've been a pretty good citizen. Now I feel like I'm being wrenched.”