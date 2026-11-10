Montana man gets 12 years in prison after troopers find 5 pounds of meth hidden in his vehicle

BILLINGS — A Billings man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after authorities said he was caught transporting about 5 pounds of methamphetamine from Arizona to Montana.

Jason Daniel Schauer, 45, was also sentenced to 5 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in June to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Schauer and a companion were stopped outside Livingston in July 2025 after a Montana Highway Patrol trooper saw their vehicle speeding through a gas station parking lot.

MHP A Billings man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after authorities say he moved about 5 pounds of meth from Arizona to Montana.



MHP A Billings man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after authorities say he moved about 5 pounds of meth from Arizona to Montana.



Troopers later obtained a search warrant and found five cellophane-wrapped bundles under the vehicle's rear seat. DEA testing determined the bundles contained more than 2,200 grams of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say Schauer told investigators he paid $4,500 for the drugs in Phoenix and bought them from people he described as being associated with a cartel.

The Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and DEA investigated the case.

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