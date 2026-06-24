BILLINGS — Montana bars are once again rallying to raise money, following a fatal shooting in Anaconda at Carmel's Bar on Saturday.

That shooting led to the death of Carmel's bar owner Shane Charles and the arrest of 61-year-old Mark Ray Lock of Anaconda. It is also the second fatal bar shooting in the town in less than a year, after four people were shot and killed at the Owl Bar last August. After a lengthy manhunt, authorities arrested Michael Brown on suspicion of the killings.

Click here to see the recent statewide effort to help:

Montana bars raising money again after second Anaconda bar shooting in 10 months

On the heels of that incident last year, High Tide Bar and Casino owner Rachel Dehler and her friend Nicole Welter worked together to create a statewide fundraiser helping those involved. Now, they are renewing the push.

"My heart immediately sank," Dehler said of her reaction to the news. "I just… I couldn't believe it was happening again in the same town."

There's a twist of irony in this year's fundraiser though. Dehler and Welter had worked closely with Charles during last year's fundraiser for The Owl Bar and got to know him.

"The fact that they were one of the first bars to jump in and help us, to me, says so much about a person," Dehler said.

Charles took it one step further, also organizing a memorial at the time, complete with live music and a car and motorcycle show.

"We want people to come out and have a good time and be Anaconda. It's for the victim's families. That's the main cause," Charles told MTN last August. "We're healing, but we're healing slow."

Meagan Thompson In August 2025 Shane Charles, the owner of Carmel's Sports Bar and Grill, helped organize a benefit for the four people who were gunned down at the Owl Bar located just two blocks from Carmel's. Carles was shot and killed on June 20.

Welter said he was selfless and great to work with during that difficult time.

"He woke up every day to serve people," Welter said. "He wanted to leave a good impact on this world and he did."

That's why Welter and Dehler are dedicated to providing Charles' family and employees relief.

"We're wrapping our arms around them and doing what we can," Welter said. "It's all with limitations, but we're doing what we can."

The fundraiser is straightforward and the same as last summer. Bars across Montana will donate a portion of their sales on July 11 to Charles' family and employees in need. Each bar will have its choice as to how much they donate.

"I'm going to do 100 percent this time too, but even if people just did 10 percent, I mean, that's huge," Dehler said. "It all adds up. It's the collective coming together."

If the effort mirrors last year's results, organizers will be more than satisfied. Last year, 60 Montana bars combined to raise close to $134,000, which helped the families and also helped the Owl Bar reopen.

So far, Dehler said she has commitments from 20 bars statewide for this fundraiser.

Both Welter and Dehler said it's about more than the money, offering help to a community once again trying to heal.

"Montana is with them still. It's horrible that we're dealing with it again, but we're still here for them," Welter said.