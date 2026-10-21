Montana Ballet Company's Un/Dead & Un/Forgiven Brings a Haunting Twist to Halloween

Montana audiences looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween can step into a world of mystery, romance, and the supernatural when Montana Ballet Company presents Un/Dead & Un/Forgiven at the Ellen Theatre in downtown Bozeman.

During a recent conversation with KBZK/KXLF, Melissa Bowman, Artistic Director of Montana Ballet Company, shared details about the production, which combines three haunting works into one unforgettable evening of dance.

The program features the world premiere of The Raven, the gothic drama of Dracula, and the hauntingly beautiful second act of Giselle. Together, the three ballets explore themes of love, loss, longing, and the supernatural through powerful choreography and storytelling.

Presented just in time for Halloween, Un/Dead & Un/Forgiven offers audiences a chance to experience a darker, more atmospheric side of ballet while enjoying some of the art form's most memorable characters and stories.

Showtimes

Friday, October 30, 2026

7:00 p.m. | Ellen Theatre, Bozeman

Saturday, October 31, 2026

7:00 p.m. | Ellen Theatre, Bozeman

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased through Montana Ballet Company's website:

For additional information about the production and the company's 2026-27 season, visit the Montana Ballet Company website.