Montana Ag: Montana Disaster Relief Fund helps ranchers facing crisis

Montana ranches face multiple risks due to weather, but the Montana Farm Bureau is teaming up with ranchers to able to help when disaster strikes.

“How can we support them and what is the best way to do that,” says Sky Anderson.

The Montana Farm Bureau has started the Montana Disaster Relief Fund, a donation-based program that will help support ranchers if they face a crisis on their operation.

“We are just collecting the funds that we can turn around and put back out to those in need,” says Anderson.

Anderson is board member with the Farm Bureau, but he also ran his own ranch for multiple decades, so he understands the importance of the fund.

“I believe that every rancher who's been in business for a period of time runs into hardship,” says Anderson.

The goal of the disaster fund is to help ranchers with whatever assistance they need if they face a crisis due to a natural disaster, such as a fire.

“Whether it’s hay, fixing fence, paying semi-trucks to haul the hay in the fire areas,” says Anderson.

And for those who want to contribute to the cause?

“Get your checkbook out and be charitable and send the money to the Montana Farm Bureau Foundation Disaster Fund,” says Anderson.

The Montana Farm Bureau can be found at 100 Red Mountain Drive, Bozeman, MT, 59718.