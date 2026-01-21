'It's really calming': How one Bozeman non-profit is teaching kids life skills through horsemanship

BOZEMAN — Horsemanship: it’s a skill people have learned for ages. But, at Windhorse Equine Learning in Bozeman, it’s so much more. It’s also a way for kids to build confidence and learn important life skills.

“One of the fun facts I’ve learned is that horses can hear your heartbeat,” said Penny, a student at Windhorse Equine learning. “When [the horse is] scared, he moves around… but I know I can take deep breaths, and he’ll be really calm too.”

Penny started taking lessons at Windhorse Equine Learning last summer.

“It’s really calming, and I love the way that I get to calm down horses and how the horses interact with you,” said Penny.

Penny and the other kids say interacting with the horses has taught them how to be leaders.

“Sometimes the horses will misbehave, but you have to show them that you’re the boss, but not meanly,” said one student.

WATCH: Kids build confidence and resilience through horsemanship

As founder Darcy Minter says, the program is meant to teach kids and teenagers life skills by interacting with horses.

“Social emotional skills are so important, and they are not always taught in school,” said Minter.

“We find that the horses are particularly good at teaching that kind of thing because they’re role models, and the kids are highly motivated to be working with horses,” she added.

Windhorse Equine Learning has served more than 850 kids since it was founded in 2012.

As Minter explains, the kids go through eight levels of learning: starting with leadership, then partnership, all the way to the last level, which is connection.

“Our goal is to make sure that they learn what good leadership is, so that they can take that out into the world,” said Minter.

“The horses really have a way of getting kids out of their heads… you can be yourself, you can express yourself."

These skills are put into practice through obstacle courses, grooming, and eventually riding.

Minter says the horses also help build confidence.

“This is a 1000 roughly pound animal and, you know, they are maybe an 80-pound child,” said Minter.

“Just being able to understand a horse, to work with a horse, to lead a horse, and then to eventually ride a horse… all of that is so empowering for kids,” Minter added.

Penny’s mom, Kim Trouten, says she has seen this happen in real time.

“Penny has been so happy when she’s doing this, and the most confident we’ve ever seen her,” said Trouten.

Windhorse Equine Learning is open to kids ages 8 and up. They also offer scholarships.

“One of our goals is to make sure that no child gets left out,” said Minter.

Minter says Windhorse Equine Learning is also currently fundraising to buy the property where they teach and keep the horses.

If you’re interested in learning more or donating, visit this link.