Miles City man dies after house fire on North Montana Avenue

A Miles City man is dead after a house fire early Monday morning.

Crews responded to a home on North Montana Avenue just after midnight, according to Custer County Sheriff Brandon Kelm. Firefighters found the homeowner, David Scott Kepford, on the property.

Kepford was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, according to Kelm.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in about an hour.

Investigators are still working to determine what started the fire. An autopsy for Kepford is scheduled for Wednesday, according to Kelm.