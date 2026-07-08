Mexican citizen sentenced to 6 months in prison for illegal reentry into the US after he pleaded guilty

A Mexican citizen is heading to prison for 6 months after illegally reentering the United States multiple times.

Acting U.S. Attorney Mark Steger Smith says Rogelio Hernandez-Olivares, 45, was sentenced July 7 after pleading guilty in March to one count of illegal reentry into the United States. U.S. District Judge William W. Mercer presided over the case.

Court documents allege Hernandez-Olivares was in the country illegally. He had been removed once in 2009, then twice more in March and October of 2025.

Border Patrol agents encountered Hernandez-Olivares during a traffic stop in Rocker on January 20. He initially gave authorities a false name before admitting to being in the country illegally. Law enforcement later correctly identified him and learned he had been removed from the country three times before.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Lowney prosecuted the case.

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