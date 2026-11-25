YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — He worked in Yellowstone National Park when he was in college, and she spent five years in the park, working for the previous superintendent. Now Barclay Trimble and Kristin Kosick are the new management team for Yellowstone.

Hear more from both here:

Yellowstone's New Management Team

Trimble has been in the park since October. He’s the acting superintendent. That title gives his effort a little challenge.

“It comes with all the responsibilities as the permanent superintendent, but it’s just for a shorter period of time. So for right now, I’m just I’m in for at least an initial four months that could be extended,” he said, adding that the timeframe depends on filling the full-time position.

Kosick's work in the park included being the fee manager and a time as chief of staff for former Superintendent Cam Sholly. She comes to Yellowstone most recently as chief of the Michigan State Parks program.

She says she jumped at the chance to become deputy superintendent. Her responsibilities in the role are vast.

“Manage day-to-day operations, the divisions, the visitor resource protection, resource education administration and facilities, as well as our safety program. You know, most of the field staff who operate the park who welcome visitors every day,” she said.

Both say they are now trying to learn from those who are on the ground in the park.That effort is easier as the summer season has ended, and winter will not officially begin until Dec. 16. Because they are both new to the positions at the same time, Trimble says they are working as a true team, and that gives them a unique opportunity to guide the nation’s first national park.

“Kristin and I talk all the time, try to get together in the morning try to get together in the evening discuss about what happened for the day, but I think you’re right. We’re both looking at it from fresh perspective with a new lens,” Trimble said.

Trimble says getting a chance to work in Yellowstone, even temporarily, is a “dream come true”. He says living in the park gives him a chance to see it unlike any other opportunity.

“If it’s still daylight, I would get up and go walk around, you know, the Mammoth features up here, and hopefully find some animals, some critters, as you’re talking about as we’re out there doing an evening walk. The picturesque setting that we’re all in, you know, it’s remarkable," he said.

For Kosick, returning to Yellowstone gives her a chance to see the park in a new way. She says that is something she will always treasure.

“I will never take it for granted the opportunity to wake up and see the sunrise, see Mammoth Hot Springs in the morning on my way to work," she said.

Kosick has been in her new position since September, while Trimble has only been in Yellowstone since October. He has been with the park service for 35 years, coming to Yellowstone from a position as superintendent of Mammoth Caves National Park.