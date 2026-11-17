BOZEMAN, Mont. — From the Ellen Theatre to familiar holiday traditions, this year's Bozeman Christmas Stroll poster puts a local artist's perspective on the downtown celebration.

Brigid Florian, a graphic designer and illustrator who has called Bozeman home for about two and a half years, designed the poster for the 46th annual Christmas Stroll. The illustration features the Ellen Theatre as its centerpiece, surrounded by festive storefronts, dancing Christmas trees and other details inspired by the community.

Florian said the Ellen Theatre was a natural choice for the design. Having previously worked on Main Street, she said the building became a familiar sight along her daily route.

"It's just like an important focal point for me, to be walking to Wild Joe's and I see the Ellen, and seeing what they have on the marquee for the week," Florian said.

She also appreciates the building's role as a gathering place for the community, particularly during the holiday season.

"I think that it's just such a fun building to look at," Florian said. "There's obviously so many important buildings on Main Street and in the history of Bozeman, but the Ellen was just a close one to my heart this year."

This year's poster was commissioned by the Downtown Bozeman Association rather than selected through its traditional public design contest. The association's decision came amid concerns about the growing use of artificial intelligence in submitted artwork.

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Meet the artist behind this year's Bozeman Christmas Stroll poster

Florian first caught the association's attention after submitting a design to last year's contest. Her original design featured dancing Christmas trees, bright colors and playful lettering.

For this year's commissioned poster, she carried some of those elements forward while adding new details and changing the overall layout to make the Christmas Stroll title more prominent.

One addition was a series of menorahs in the illustrated storefront windows. Florian said she wanted the poster to recognize that the Christmas Stroll brings together people from different backgrounds and faiths.

"I know that it's the Christmas Stroll, but it's also a place where everyone gathers, regardless of what religion or spiritual following that they're included in," Florian said.

Florian is originally from Colorado and has a background in visual communication design. While illustration is her primary focus, she enjoys experimenting with different artistic mediums, including textiles, fiber art and screen printing.

She said she gravitates toward artwork that feels handmade rather than perfectly polished, embracing the small imperfections that come with creating something by hand.

"I love just, like, a funky natural brush. You can tell that there's mistakes. You can tell that there's, like, little bumps and hiccups," Florian said. "I think that the beauty of handmade art is that there are mistakes and nothing is perfect and linear."

She said that approach is especially important as artificial intelligence becomes more common in the art world.

Florian draws inspiration from a variety of subjects, including people, buildings and the outdoors.

"I also love creating fish art. That's such a funny one. But Bozeman has such a huge fishing community, and there are so many unique, funny ways to draw fish," she said.

Her artwork can also be found around town in the form of stickers sold at Second Wind. Owner Brad Baumann said that while she worked there, Florian began creating small illustrations before expanding into sticker designs, which have become popular with customers.

"We love having Brigid's stickers in here," Baumann said. "She had a few that sold like, right away. And then she started making more and more and more. And it's nice when people come in because they actually look for those stickers here."

Florian said she enjoys creating artwork that people can connect with, whether it's a playful illustration or a familiar scene from the community.

With this year's Christmas Stroll poster, she gets to share that work with an even wider audience while adding her own creative touch to a longtime Bozeman tradition.

You can check out more of Florian’s work on her website here.

