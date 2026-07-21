HELENA — Helena Police say a man was shot in downtown Helena Sunday night while trying to help another man who had fallen.

Brian Moyer, 50, of Montana City has been accused of attempted deliberate homicide. He made his initial appearance in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court before Justice of the Peace Mark Piskolich Monday afternoon.

Man shot in Helena after trying to help the suspect

Moyer’s bond was set at $500,00 and he is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 8:30 a.m.

Evan Charney, MTN News A gavel found in the courtroom

According to court documents, around 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, an officer on patrol downtown heard what sounded like a gunshot near the 400 block of Last Chance Gulch.

“The downtown area, especially at night, is always a focus of officers,” said Helena Police Capt. Adam Shanks. “That’s why there was an officer in the area that heard the gunshot. It's always something that's on our mind.”

Witnesses told officers that they saw the alleged shooter fall on the sidewalk when the victim tried to help him up and get a ride home. Moyer is then accused of shooting the man who was trying to help him.

Upon arrival, law enforcement said they immediately found a man with a gunshot to his neck, with the wound narrowly missing a major artery. The victim was transported to St. Peter’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 11:07 p.m., a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Deputy found Moyer in a stairwell within the 400 block of Fuller Avenue.

Helena police say the victim later positively identified Moyer as the alleged shooter. A second search of the area found a 9 mm handgun and a concealed firearm holster within feet of where Moyer was taken into custody. Additionally, officers found a 9 mm cartridge casing near the scene, matching ammunition in the gun found.

This incident marks the second shooting in the area in the last few years.

Bryc Johnston works near where the shooting happened.

“I think it’s definitely a little unnerving to hear about it,” Johnston expressed. “I think, you know, police being active downtown, just being aware of what’s happening in the community is great.”

Evan Charney, MTN News The Gold Bar found on Last Chance Gulch

Staff with the Gold Bar told MTN the incident did not happen on their property, and they closed early following the shooting.

Owner Joe Schmechel said in a statement:

“Absolutely no obvious disagreement or altercation took place within the Western or Gold Bar. All parties involved in the incident left the bar casually under their own volition, and there was no reason to believe that an altercation was imminent.”

Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional information from Monday's court hearing and includes a statement from The Gold Bar

