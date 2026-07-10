Man barricaded in residence after threatening law enforcement in Bozeman

A man is locked in a standoff in Bozeman Thursday night after threatening Gallatin County law enforcement attempting to serve a protection order, according to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer.

Gallatin Valley SWAT members arrived at the residence on South Willson Avenue near the Montana State University campus around 4:30 p.m. and made contact with the man, who pepper-sprayed a deputy, brandished a sword-like weapon and barricaded himself inside, according to a release from Springer.

The man displayed a weapon and threatened the deputies during the ordeal.

Springer said in the release that in recent weeks, the man had threatened his roommate and neighbors, prompting multiple law-enforcement visits.

Springer said law enforcement will remain on the scene until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.