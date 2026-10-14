Man arrested after missing 14-year-old Billings girl found in Bozeman apartment

BOZEMAN — A 21-year-old Bozeman man was arrested Tuesday after police found a missing 14-year-old girl hiding inside a Bozeman apartment, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Charles George Kassar was charged with custodial interference and aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, along with two additional felony charges.

Bozeman police became involved around 12:52 p.m. on Wednesday after officers received a request for assistance concerning a 14-year-old who had run away from Billings. The girl's brother told police she was believed to be somewhere in Bozeman with Kassar. A missing-person report had previously been filed with Billings police.

Investigators requested an emergency location from the girl's Snapchat account because of concerns for her safety. According to the affidavit, the location showed her near 1330 Opportunity Way in Bozeman.

Detectives went to the address and found Kassar's vehicle outside, according to court documents. After no one answered the door, detectives spoke with two roommates and the property's manager. Officers ultimately entered the apartment because they were concerned the girl was inside, the affidavit states.

Detectives encountered Kassar on the third floor and detained him. Police then found the girl hiding in a closet in the same bedroom, according to the affidavit.

The girl told investigators she had met Kassar through Snapchat. The victim told investigators that Kassar had ordered an Uber to take her to the bus station and had purchased a bus ticket for her to travel from Billings to Bozeman without her parents' consent.

The affidavit alleges Kassar restricted when the girl could leave the residence, monitored her communications and threatened to kill her and her family if she contacted law enforcement. She also told police she had been raped multiple times.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and seized multiple electronic devices and three firearms, according to the affidavit.

