Madison County deputies investigating death at Renova Hot Springs

WHITEHALL — Madison County deputies are investigating a death at Renova Hot Springs, located about 11 miles south of Whitehall along the Jefferson River.

Responders found a man dead in the water on the morning of Sept. 1, 2026. The man has been identified as David Crowley.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding his death. More information will be released once the investigation is complete.

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