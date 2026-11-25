BOZEMAN — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, communities across southwest Montana are offering free meals and other resources for those looking for a hot meal or simply a place to celebrate with others.

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Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Here’s where to find one in Bozeman, Belgrade and Livingston

One option in Bozeman is Miracle at Midtown, a free community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Bozeman Real Estate Group and served at Bourbon.

“Thursday we’ve got a free community dinner for anybody. Welcome all shapes, sizes and walks of life,” said Andrew Hurlburt, owner of Bozeman Real Estate Group.

Hurlburt said the tradition began in the early 2000s.

“It really was officially started by the Capes when they owned Old Chicago. They had started an event over there that became known as ‘Miracle on 19th,’” Hurlburt said.

When the Old Chicago owners sold the business around 2017, Hurlburt and Bozeman Real Estate Group picked up where they left off with Miracle at Midtown.

“It’s definitely grown over the years. Our first year it was around, sub-300 people. We’ve grown it to become in the mid-400s usually,” Hurlburt said.

CASSIDY POWERS

Hurlburt said there will be plenty of food to go around, with the dinner open Thanksgiving Day from noon to 3 p.m.

Bozeman residents also have another option this holiday season. The Gallatin Valley Food Bank at HRDC will offer its extra Thanksgiving meal bags that include stuffing mix, green beans, a turkey and more.

The bags will be available at the food bank, 206 E. Griffin Dr.in Bozeman, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

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Over in Belgrade, another free Thanksgiving meal will be served on Thanksgiving Day.

“Guests are welcome from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Belgrade High School in the commons area for a free meal,” said Dede Semerad, superintendent of the Belgrade School District.

The meal will be served at Belgrade High School, 303 N. Hoffman St.

Belgrade Public Schools has partnered with Blount Bell Real Estate for the past four years to provide the free holiday meal.

Guests will also be able to take home other necessities.

“They also have access to toiletries, clothing and some nonperishable foods. So people can pick up some grab bags to go too,” Semerad said.

Semerad said the event has served around 500 people annually in recent years.

CASSIDY POWERS

Another free Thanksgiving meal will be available in Livingston. People can head to the Livingston Civic Center, 229 River Dr., from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving to enjoy a hot meal and spend time with others.

For those hosting the free Thanksgiving meals, the events are about more than just providing food. They are also an opportunity to bring people together.

“It is nice to have a free meal option, but so many people are just there for the fellowship and camaraderie that comes with sitting around a table,” Hurlburt said.

“Coming together as a community is the most important thing we can do,” Semerad said.

For any additional questions regarding these Thanksgiving meals, feel free to email me at Cassidy.powers@kbzk.com