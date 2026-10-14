BOZEMAN — President Donald Trump is coming back to Montana, this time to Kalispell.

But rewind to 2024, and Trump’s last visit to the Treasure State brought him to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

WATCH STORY HERE:

Looking back at President Donald Trump’s 2024 Bozeman rally ahead of Kalispell visit

On Aug. 9, 2024, Trump, who had not yet been elected president, visited Bozeman as part of a major campaign rally.

I remember the day clearly. I spent about eight hours outside the fieldhouse talking with supporters who had traveled from near and far for the event.

“What has the energy been like today?” I asked one supporter.

“It’s fun. It’s like a big bunch of family,” she said.

Another supporter said they had traveled from Wyoming for the rally.

“We came in from Cody, Wyoming. We just wanted to show support,” the supporter said.

MTN’s Meghan Elaine was there as well, learning about the security measures surrounding the event.

Security was top of mind for many people following the assassination attempt against Trump a month earlier in Butler, Pennsylvania. Twenty-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired an AR-15-style rifle from a nearby roof, striking Trump and wounding him in the ear.

At the time, local law enforcement told me that more than $62,000 was spent on local security involving the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman Police, university police and other agencies.

As the night went on, the line continued to grow, wrapping around the Brick Breeden parking lot.

Inside the fieldhouse, more than 8,000 people brought the arena to maximum capacity.

When Trump finally arrived, the crowd erupted.

Trump spoke for around an hour and a half, campaigning alongside Tim Sheehy, who was running for U.S. Senate, and Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Now, two years later, President Donald Trump is coming back to the 406.

Trump is expected to appear Wednesday at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell in support of Republican congressional candidate Aaron Flint.

Trump is expected to take the stage at 5:50 p.m.

To watch this campaign event

Coverage of the rally starts at 5:30PM on MTN The Spot. You can also find it on your MTN website.

