Yellowstone River closed to all recreation in Park County; site closures in effect in other areas

HELENA – Following conversations with officials in Park County, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has closed the Yellowstone River in Park County to all recreational use due to public safety risks caused by extremely high water levels, endangered and failing infrastructure, flooded and impassible access roads, and limited availability of search and rescue resources.

All fishing access sites on the Yellowstone River in Park County are also closed from the Yellowstone National Park boundary to Springdale Bridge Fishing Access Site.

Most fishing access sites below Springdale Bridge downstream to Captain Clark Fishing Access Site near the Bighorn River confluence are closed to motorized vehicle access. The situation is evolving so please observe all posted closures. Refer to the FWP website [lnks.gd] for a current list of closures.

Closures will be strictly enforced.

Closures are also in effect for several other sites managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks:

All Jefferson River fishing access sites from Cardwell Bridge down to Missouri Headwaters State Park

Portions of Missouri Headwaters State Park

All Gallatin River fishing access sites

All East Gallatin River fishing access sites

Many of the fishing access sites on these waters are closed to motorized access:

Boulder River

Rock Creek (tributary to the Yellowstone River)

Stillwater River

Clark’s Fork of the Yellowstone River

Refer to the FWP website [lnks.gd] for current list of closures and restrictions. Site closures in other areas of the state may be put in place as flooding occurs. FWP will work to reopen closed areas as soon as conditions allow.

Flooding poses significant safety hazards, especially to recreationists. High water levels and related river hazards can appear and evolve without warning. Recreationists can avoid accidents and injury to themselves and others by observing all safety closures and avoiding other areas with high flows.

