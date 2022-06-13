WATCH: Flooding, damage throughout Park County, Yellowstone National Park

(Updated 1:20 p.m. MDT, 06/13/2022)

MTN is tracking footage of the unprecedented flooding and damage in Park County and Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone has temporarily closed all park entrances as of Monday. Park County has closed several roads and bridges, including US 89 South between mile marker 13 and mile marker 15.

Jessica Kay Bodner sent in this aerial view of flooding in Paradise Valley:

Aerial view of flooding in Paradise Valley

MTN's Matt Elwell captured these scenes of flooding at House Rock on the Gallatin River:

Flooding at House Rock on the Gallatin River

And you can watch a compilation video of footage from Sunday and Monday here: