Yellowstone National Park announces opening date of this year's winter season

BOZEMAN — Yellowstone National Park (YNP) announced Tuesday this year's winter season will begin on Sunday, Dec, 15, 2024.
YNP said in a press release that each year during the winter season, visitors can travel most park roads from the West, South, East, and North entrances, either with approved commercially guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches or via YNP's non-commercially guided snowmobile access program.
According to YNP, snowfall accumulation on the roads varies across the park right now, and road conditions will determine the type of transportation commercially guided snowmobile or snowcoach tour companies can use. The release said park staff will provide updates throughout the winter season as conditions change.
The release said winter travel options wind down in mid-March as plow crews begin to clear snow from park roads. Roads reopen for automobile travel starting in mid-April.
YNP provided visitors with the following checklist of Top Things to Know in Winter:
- Most Park Roads are Closed to AutomobilesThe only roads open year-round are between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (via Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley). Anticipate possible road closures due to quickly changing weather and dangerous driving conditions. Check the road status map [nps.gov] before you arrive. Drive cautiously and give plenty of space to snow plows. Do not stop, stand, or walk in the road. Use a turnout if you need to stop for any reason.
- Want to See Old Faithful?
Park partners, concessioners and authorized businesses offer a variety of guided tours [nps.gov] throughout the park during the winter months.
- Services are Limited
Most facilities are closed during winter. Check winter operating dates [nps.gov] to see which visitor centers, stores, restaurants, lodges and warming huts are open.
- Camping and LodgingOld Faithful Snow Lodge and Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel are open during winter. Make reservations [yellowstonenationalparklodges.com] as far in advance as possible. Lodging is also available in nearby communities [nps.gov]. There is limited first-come, first-served camping available at the Mammoth Campground [nps.gov].
- Prepare for Winter Conditions
Winter temperatures range from zero to 20°F (-20°C to -5°C) throughout the day. Sub-zero temperatures are common, especially at night and at higher elevations. Check current weather [nps.gov] conditions, pack proper clothing and equipment [nps.gov] and review winter safety tips [nps.gov].
- Do Not Approach or Feed WildlifeAnimals have the right of way. Expect to encounter bison and other wildlife on park roads. Slow down or pull over until they pass or move off the road. Stay 100 yards (91 m) from bears and wolves and 25 yards (23 m) from all other wildlife. The safest way to view wildlife [nps.gov] is through a telephoto lens, a spotting scope or a pair of binoculars. Store food properly and be aware that in some areas, ravens have learned to unzip backpacks to obtain contents.
- Stay on BoardwalksPeople have been severely injured or killed by breaking through thin ground in thermal basins or falling into hot springs. Exercise caution and wear traction aids over footwear when navigating snowy or icy boardwalks.
- Enhance Your ExperienceDownload the free National Park Service App [nps.gov] (and offline content) before you arrive.
- Connectivity is LimitedYou will likely not receive calls or texts, even in the few areas you have cell reception [nps.gov]. Free public Wi-Fi is available at the Albright Visitor Center in Mammoth Hot Springs.