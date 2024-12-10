Yellowstone National Park announces opening date of this year's winter season

BOZEMAN — Yellowstone National Park (YNP) announced Tuesday this year's winter season will begin on Sunday, Dec, 15, 2024.

YNP said in a press release that each year during the winter season, visitors can travel most park roads from the West, South, East, and North entrances, either with approved commercially guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches or via YNP's non-commercially guided snowmobile access program.

According to YNP, snowfall accumulation on the roads varies across the park right now, and road conditions will determine the type of transportation commercially guided snowmobile or snowcoach tour companies can use. The release said park staff will provide updates throughout the winter season as conditions change.

The release said winter travel options wind down in mid-March as plow crews begin to clear snow from park roads. Roads reopen for automobile travel starting in mid-April.

YNP provided visitors with the following checklist of Top Things to Know in Winter:

