Yellowstone National Park announces first park entrance, road openings of the season

BOZEMAN — Yellowstone National Park (YNP) announced on Thursday that select park roads and entrances are slated to open starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 18, 2025.
YNP said in a new release that, weather permitting, the North Entrance in Gardiner and the West Entrance in West Yellowstone will open on April 18 for the summer season as part of the annual spring opening.
WATCH RELATED: When will Biscuit Basin reopen after exploding last summer?
Visitors can access the following destinations from either entrance:
- Mammoth Hot Springs
- Lamar Valley
- Norris Geyser Basin
- Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone
- Old Faithful
- Silver Gate and Cooke City, Montana
YNP will waive entrance fees on Saturday, April 19, as part of National Park Week, according to the release.
The release said more park roads will open throughout May as weather permits.
YNP urges the public to check the park's current conditions before arriving; visitors are required to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and 25 yards from all other wildlife.
Yellowstone additionally shared the following tips for planning and staying safe during your visit:
- Bring appropriate footwear and clothing for winter conditions. Many trails and boardwalks are still snow covered this time of year.
- Anticipate possible road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice. Have flexible travel plans.
- Delays of up to 30 minutes may occur due to road improvement projects.
- Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions and delays in Yellowstone:
- Visit Park Roads [nps.gov].
- Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.
- Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
- Expect limited services in spring and come prepared. Visit Operating Dates [nps.gov] for area-specific information.
- Reduce wait times at park entrances by purchasing a pass online [nps.gov] ahead of time.
- For additional details, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/yell [nps.gov] or download the National Park Service App [nps.gov].
- Use caution when driving and watch for ice, snow and gravel on road surfaces.
- Bison, elk, bears and other wildlife use roads as travel corridors. Roadside snowbanks prevent them from easily moving off the roads. Do not crowd, harass or push wildlife. Be mindful as wildlife endure this difficult time of the year.
- Protect yourself and bears [nps.gov]. Stay alert, carry bear spray and know how to use it.