Yellowstone National Park announces first park entrance, road openings of the season

BOZEMAN — Yellowstone National Park (YNP) announced on Thursday that select park roads and entrances are slated to open starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 18, 2025.

YNP said in a new release that, weather permitting, the North Entrance in Gardiner and the West Entrance in West Yellowstone will open on April 18 for the summer season as part of the annual spring opening.

Visitors can access the following destinations from either entrance:



Mammoth Hot Springs

Lamar Valley

Norris Geyser Basin

Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone

Old Faithful

Silver Gate and Cooke City, Montana

YNP will waive entrance fees on Saturday, April 19, as part of National Park Week, according to the release.

The release said more park roads will open throughout May as weather permits.

YNP urges the public to check the park's current conditions before arriving; visitors are required to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and 25 yards from all other wildlife.

Yellowstone additionally shared the following tips for planning and staying safe during your visit:

