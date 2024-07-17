Wrong-way driver near Livingston leaves Bozeman woman in critical condition

LIVINGSTON — According to a Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) crash report, at around 7 p.m. on July 10, Park County firefighters were dispatched to Interstate 90 near Livingston for a reported head-on collision.

MHP says a driver was heading westbound in the eastbound lane of I-90 around mile marker 328 when they collided with a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Taylee Bornong, who was on the interstate after work.

Both drivers sustained severe injuries. Bornong was life-flighted to Billings for treatment.

According to a GoFundMe to raise money for her recovery, Bornong was placed into a medically induced coma and has undergone two surgeries to repair a broken femur and shattered humerus.

WATCH RELATED: Boyfriend of 22-year-old woman killed by wrong-way driver speaks out

Boyfriend of 22-year-old woman killed by wrong-way driver speaks out

I talked with a neighbor on Frontage Road who says he heard and saw the whole accident.

He told me that semi-trucks could be seen lining the highway, blaring their horns as a warning to other drivers. He also says more than 19 calls were made to police leading up to the crash about a wrong-way driver.

Officials with MHP were unable to say where the driver entered the interstate, but they say the driver was likely traveling the wrong way for up to four minutes.

WATCH MORE: Manhattan mourns the loss of Delaney Doherty, killed in head-on crash

Manhattan mourns the loss of beloved teen killed in head-on crash

No arrests have been made at this time. MHP says a blood test was taken and county attorneys are still waiting on the toxicology report.

Officials say charges are likely to be filed next week after the condition of both drivers is further updated.

For information on how you can help the victim and her family, visit the GoFundMe page.