Woman burned while walking off-trail in Yellowstone National Park thermal area

A New Hampshire woman visiting Yellowstone National Park (YNP) reportedly sustained thermal burns after she went off-trail near Old Faithful on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

According to a YNP news release, the 60-year-old woman from Windsor, New Hampshire received second and third-degree burns on her lower leg while walking in a thermal area near Mallard Lake Trailhead.

The release said the woman was walking off-trail with her husband and leashed dog in the thermal area when she broke through thin crust over scalding water and sustained the burns to her leg. Her husband and dog were not injured.

After being evaluated at a park medical clinic, the woman was taken by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

YNP reminds the public to stay on boardwalks and trails in hydrothermal areas and exercise extreme caution as the ground in these areas is fragile and thin with scalding water just below the surface. More information is available at YNP's Safety web page.

According to the release, pets are also prohibited on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry, and in thermal areas.

YNP says the incident is under investigation and there are no additional details to share at this time.