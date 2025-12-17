Winds pummel Mining City, power outages and downed trees reported

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

12-17-25, 10:15 a.m. - Butte Transit is cancelling all bus services today due to the high winds and storm damage in the area.

Scenes from Butte this morning

Scenes from Butte wind event: Dec. 17, 2025

Butte-Silver Bow Emergency Management posted the following to social media:

The weather has temporarily calmed; however, hazardous conditions remain.

Winds of 35–45 mph are expected to continue throughout the afternoon. If and when showers develop, stronger winds may be forced downward, resulting in a return of dangerous gusts ranging from 70–80 mph.

Residents are urged to remain cautious, secure loose objects, and limit travel. Additional updates will be provided as conditions change.

[BSBMTALERT, 12/17/25, 9:25AM] Severe winds and rain are impacting Butte–Silver Bow. Remain indoors and do not travel unless it is an emergency. Roads are for emergency travel only. Numerous trees and downed power lines reported citywide. Power outages expected. Strong winds may cause flying debris.

Call 9 1 1 for emergencies only. Avoid windows and exterior doors. Stay clear of downed lines—assume all lines are energized.

When safe to do so, check on neighbors, especially older adults or those who may need assistance.

Conditions are expected to continue this afternoon. Updates will be provided as available.

Don Peoples at Butte Central confirmed that students are being released to parents today:

"Power was out at both schools, so we are releasing our PK-8 to parents as we speak. The high school is in finals, so we are waiting until 11 a.m. to make a decision."

12-17-2025, 10 a.m. BUTTE — Residents of the Mining City were hit by gusts up to 52 MPH on Wednesday morning, with reports of trees being uprooted and power outages across town.

Butte High School students were sent home after the power went out in the school.

Extreme Wind For SW Montana Wednesday

Meteorologist Matt Elwell says the periodic showers will last through the morning with gusty winds through the afternoon. You can get his full forecast here.

Here's an update from MTN's John Emeigh: