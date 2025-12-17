Extreme Wind With Showers In SW Montana

EXTREME WIND ACROSS MONTANA: Most of Montana is under a high wind warning through the at least this evening.Gusts more than 60 mph likely through the afternoon with a few gusts approaching 75 mph in more wind-prone areas.Power outages and difficult travel conditions are expected today along with bands of rain mixing with snow. Downed trees are causing issues in Butte and around the region.Most of the High Wind Warnings are expected to expire by midnight tonight across western Montana

Extreme Wind For SW Montana Wednesday

Today's Forecast: Extreme wind and bands of rain mixing with snow for the morning with winds gusting in excess of 60 mph through the afternoon and evening.Showers are expected to blow through with a few intense rain showers and the possibility of a rogue thunderstorm wandering through as well.While the showers are expected to fade through the afternoon our winds will not.Our temperatures will fall through the afternoon into the 30s with lows falling to the teens and 20s across the area.

BOZEMAN: High: 51; Low: 23. Extreme wind gusts are expected in excess of 60 mph.Temperatures will start in the 50s and fall through the afternoon and evening into the low 30s by the afternoon.Expect bands of rain for the valleys with a few snowflakes mixing in.

BUTTE: High: 40; Low: 22. Wind will gust more than 60 mph for the afternoon with bands of rain and snow through the morning.Showers will fade though the wind is expected to gust to near 40 mph for the evening.

DILLON: High: 43; Low: 26. Falling temperatures and scattered showers likely for the morning and winds gusting more than 60 mph are likely into the afternoon and early evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 38; Low: 14. Scattered snow showers mixing with rain today with gusty winds near 50 mph through the afternoon.