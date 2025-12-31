WinCo grocery store purchased property at Butte mall

BUTTE -A 9-and-a-half-acre property located on the north end of the Butte Plaza Mall has been purchased by the regional grocery store chain Winco Foods. This is expected to be the largest grocery store to be built here in the new year.

“It’s exciting for our community, I think it’s something everybody has been looking forward to. We have great stores in Butte, but having another alternative. Yeah, it’s just an exciting development in our community,” Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said.

WinCo Foods expands into Montana with new Butte location at Plaza Mall

WinCo Foods to build new grocery store at Butte Plaza Mall

Public records from the Montana Department of Revenue show the Idaho-based supermarket chain acquired the more than 420,000 square foot site off Harrison Avenue in September. Dickerhoof Properties purchased the mall in 2024 and sold the north part of the property to a large grocery store to build there sometime in 2026. The developer recently demolished the former Herberger’s store to make way for the new grocery store.

Many Butte residents are excited to learn that WinCo is coming to Butte.

“This is going to be really good for Butte. It’s going to bring lots of people in. And I understand the prices are better than a regular grocery store, too,” Butte resident Tawna Thomas said.

Messages left with WinCo seeking comment on this story have not been returned as of deadline.

City leaders say a well-known chain like WinCo will attract shoppers from outside the Mining City.

“You see the people from, you know, Anaconda, Deer Lodge, Boulder, those families may drive to Butte to do their shopping, so, again, it’s just a regional opportunity to bring another name brand into our community,” Gallagher said.

The Butte mall is being redesigned as a plaza-style shopping center, and the Cornerstone Plaza on South Harrison Avenue is bringing in more nationally known businesses to Butte.