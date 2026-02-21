Williams Academy hosts hands-on plumbing workshops for local high schoolers

BELGRADE — Imagine getting to spend a school day learning to use a blow torch, fit a copper pipe, fix a sink, and so much more.

Well, that’s exactly what 25 Gallatin High students did on Friday, through Williams Academy’s hands-on plumbing workshop.

“It’s really nice, you can go right out into the workforce instead of having to sit in the classroom for another four years on top of it,” said Gallatin High senior Ayden Warden.

Warden is enrolled in Gallatin College this fall for welding.

“My freshman year. I took the welding class kind of out on a limb, thought it would be fun, and it just kind of hooked me,” said Warden.

As Warden explains, he is currently taking a dual enrollment construction class, which is how he got involved with the Williams Academy plumbing workshop on Friday.

“So far, it has been really nice to be hands-on and learn how to do all the stuff,” said Warden. “It is definitely more enjoyable than a regular school day, get to be out, learn stuff that’ll make you money.”

A hands-on day was exactly the goal of the workshop, as Williams Academy Plumbing and Heating CEO Quin Williams says.

“The biggest thing is getting in front of students. The trade’s done wonders for my family, and I’m so passionate about it,” said Williams.

As Williams explains, he grew up in the trades and has seen the perception change.

“I remember growing up, I remember being embarrassed to say like ‘Hey, we own a plumbing company,” said Williams.

“Even twelve years ago, presenting in schools, we used to get complaints from parents,” he added.

Flash forward, Williams Academy in Belgrade, where students are trained in plumbing, HVAC, CDL driving, and more, currently has 75 enrolled apprentices and launched a pre-apprenticeship program for high schoolers.

“A four-year degree is still a great option, but it’s not the only option,” said Williams.

“People are excited to work, earn while they learn, and then graduate

with a high-paying job with practical, stable skills,” he added.

As to why Williams Academy is hosting these workshops for high schoolers:

“Montana has a huge shortage in plumbers, and that’s been coming at us for 10 years now,” said Williams. “We decided to not put on blinders, and step up and do something about it to educate the next generation.”

Williams walked through a few of the different stations that were set up for the students. Those included learning how to fit a PVC pipe, basic electrical for HVAC, construction and tool safety, soldering, water heater basics, and more.

Williams Academy is also holding a session for Bozeman High students on Friday, February 27th.

If you’re interested in learning more about Williams Academy, visit this link.