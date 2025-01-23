The Salvation Army has served Gallatin County for more than 100 years. And many folks are familiar with its location off Main Street in downtown Bozeman. But did you know pretty soon they’ll be moving?

“How often would you say you come here?” I asked Jarvis, a local I ran into at Salvation Army. “I mean, every day if you can. If I don’t have any money in my pocket,” Jarvis tells me.

Jarvis has lived in Bozeman since 2018. He came here to farm but tells me his job leaves him unemployed during some winter months. So, about a year ago Jarvis began coming to the Salvation Army.

Where is Bozeman's Salvation Army moving, and what becomes of downtown location?

“They offer great amenities for people that need it. A lot of great food from Whole Foods that gets donated,” Jarvis tells me.

But the Salvation Army is moving. You may have noticed their massive plot of empty land off North 19th Avenue, between Oak and Durston. So, I asked Jarvis if he’ll continue to go, even after the move.

“Oh yeah, absolutely. I got my bike right here. I’m probably the most mobile bum in town,” he says.

But Jarvis says some folks aren't fortunate enough to have a means of transportation.

“That is disappointing to hear because it’s such a great spot. I know for a fact it's a great location for the people who need it for food, because the library is four blocks that way,” Jarvis says.

So why is the Salvation Army moving?

“Moving to this new building means that we can not only increase that capacity for what we’re currently doing but also be able to open this childcare to 75 kids,” says Captain Amber Ohl.

Ohl has been with the Salvation Army for more than 15 years. She tells me the Salvation Army is moving to this new location to fill a need.

“There was a feasibility study that came out a couple years ago that said in the Gallatin Area, we only have 33% of the needed childcare,” Ohl informed me.

Ohl tells me the new building will be nearly 10 times the size of their current location. Standing multiple stories high filled with classrooms, a gym, and more. All for the childcare program. The new building will cost upwards of $10 million, according to Ohl, and because the Salvation Army is a nonprofit?

“We are 100% supported by the community. That's the only way we can do what we’re doing. And when we get into this new building, our costs are going to rise. And so, we’re looking for folks that are interested in joining our advisory board,” Ohl says.

The project has been in the works for years now, but the groundbreaking is just around the corner. Ohl says they’re aiming for mid-March. Construction will take around 15-18 months. In the meantime, their downtown location will remain open.

And I was curious, so I asked Ohl, “Do you know what’s going to happen to this building once you guys are out of here?” She replied, “I do not."

For Jarvis, what he wants to see?

“I would like that it continues to serve the community. God forbid we need another coffee shop or something. Hopefully something where everyone is welcome still,” he tells me.

After I spoke with both Jarvis and Ohl, I learned there is a proposal for this spot: a Hilton Canopy Hotel. This proposal goes along with another development that already has preliminary approval from the City of Bozeman, located down the street: a seven-story mixed-use building.