BOZEMAN — On Wednesday night, a vehicle chase in Bozeman ended with the arrest of a 31-year-old Helena man.

According to court documents, the incident happened around 9:15 pm on Wednesday night on Baxter, when an officer tried to stop a motorcycle for operating without its taillight on.

WATCH: Wednesday night vehicle pursuit in Bozeman ends with arrest of 31-year-old Helena man

Wednesday night vehicle pursuit in Bozeman ends with arrest of 31-year-old Helena man

The rider failed to stop, leading to a chase that continued on 19th Avenue and eventually made its way to the Walmart parking lot.

The motorcyclist then went to Springhill Road, where police say he drove across Riverside Golf Course and through multiple backyards. One resident recalled seeing nine squad cars pass by.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Valley Center Spur and Frontage Road, where Lieutenant Quinn Ellingson says the suspect was arrested.

“It’s important that if law enforcement officers are trying to stop you, that you just pull over to the side of the road. Vehicle pursuits are inherently dangerous,” said Lieutenant Ellingson.

Court documents say the suspect had four active warrants out for his arrest for other traffic offenses. He also did not have a motorcycle endorsement.