Wednesday Headlines: April 8, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, April 8, 2026:

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Wednesday morning forecast: April 8, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Coroner’s inquest finds officer’s use of force justified in Belgrade shooting

Coroner’s inquest finds officer’s use of force justified in Belgrade shooting

Belgrade teenager quarterfinalist in Bob Ross America's Most Artistic Kid Contest

Belgrade teenager quarterfinalist in Bob Ross America's Most Artistic Kid Contest

Foundation for Montana History awards grants to expand the Story of Butte walking tour app for students

Story of Butte walking tour app expands with $10,000 grant to create new history lessons for students

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Some fascinating facts about April 8th, 1864, when the U.S. Senate passed the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery:

Interesting Facts About April 8, 1864 & the 13th Amendment

The Vote

The Senate passed the amendment with a vote of 38 to 6, well exceeding the required two-thirds majority

Only 2 senators were absent during this historic vote

The amendment had previously failed in the House of Representatives in June 1864, making the Senate's passage crucial for building momentum

Political Context

This occurred during the height of the Civil War, with President Lincoln strongly advocating for the amendment

The timing was strategic - Lincoln wanted to ensure slavery's abolition was constitutionally guaranteed, not just a wartime measure

Many Republicans had been pushing for this since the war began, viewing it as essential to winning the war and preserving the Union

The Amendment's Journey

The 13th Amendment was the first constitutional amendment passed in over 60 years (since the 12th Amendment in 1804)

It still needed to pass the House of Representatives, which it finally did on January 31, 1865

The amendment was ratified by the required three-fourths of states on December 6, 1865

Historical Significance

This was the first amendment to expand civil rights rather than define governmental structure

The vote represented a fundamental shift in American constitutional law and social policy

It legally ended an institution that had existed in America for over 240 years

The Wording

The amendment's language was deliberately broad: "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States"

The exception clause for criminal punishment remains controversial to this day

Immediate Impact

The Senate's passage energized abolitionists nationwide and provided momentum for Lincoln's re-election campaign

It signaled to enslaved people and the Confederacy that the Union was committed to permanent emancipation

International observers saw this as America finally living up to its founding ideals of liberty and equality

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

