Waded Cruzado looks back on tenure as Montana State University president in interview with MTN News

BOZEMAN — MTN's Cassidy Powers sat down with President Waded Cruzado just days after she announced her plans to retire from Montana State University. Cruzado says it’s been an emotional week as she reflects back on her 15 years of service as president to students and the university community.

The job of the president is not just a job. It is a huge responsibility. And it’s so huge that sometimes it’s overwhelming. Because you’re the president every single moment of the day. Even if I go to the grocery store. But it builds character. And I think the job of the presidency has made me a better person.

Watch highlights from Cassidy's interview with President Cruzado:

Waded Cruzado reflects on her tenure as Montana State University president

Watch the full, uncut interview here:

FULL INTERVIEW: MSU President Waded Cruzado looks back after announcing retirement plans

Watch our earlier report with student and faculty reactions to Cruzado's retirement news here: