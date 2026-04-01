Virginia City locals express frustration over changes to historic state-owned properties and businesses.

VIRGINIA CITY — The history of Virginia City belongs to the state, but locals who call the Old West mining town home are expressing frustration over changes to the business community operating out of state-owned historic properties ahead of the summer tourist season.

In December, MTN began reporting on business owners operating in state-owned historic properties who faced drastic changes to lease agreements that they said threatened their livelihoods. While many concessionaires are returning this summer, restaurants and the historic Opera House are now under new ownership.

"Normally we're excited about the upcoming season, but really it's just kind of melancholy, you know?" Joy Kinion said.

Kinion has called Virginia City home since childhood. She recently addressed board members after Joe Stasko was introduced as the Montana Heritage Commission's new executive director at a March public meeting.

Stasko, who is from Pennsylvania, previously worked at an amusement resort where he oversaw preservation and construction projects, as well as a staff of more than 200 in the catering and food service department.

"We are not an amusement park, so please do not treat us like one," Kinion said at the meeting.

"The new director, I guess, ran amusement parks in Pennsylvania and doesn't really have any type of historical background," Kinion said.

"I feel like they ran locals out of town so that big businesses could replace those businesses," Kinion said.

Kinion does not want to see the character of the town change. While she is not behind a billboard campaign that has cropped up along major highways in Southwest Montana, she has created a website and flyers for businesses owned and operated by locals.

"This is a very special place, my aunt owns Rank's Mercantile, and it's the longest continually operated store in Montana. We have 150 historic buildings, and I think 63 of them were built in the 1860s," Kinion said.

WATCH: New concessionaires in historic Virginia City

New Virginia City Concessionaires

A press release from the Montana Department of Commerce recently announced new concessionaires. The University of Montana Western's Theatre Department is set to take over the historic Opera House.

Stephen Alan Sedar, an assistant professor, artistic director, and former Virginia City player, said the MHC approached him to take over the players for the summer.

"My colleague got the same voicemail, and she was like 'Absolutely not! That sounds like so much work.' And I'm like, no, no, no. We have to do this. This would be really great," Sedar said.

After a follow-up call from Governor Greg Gianforte, Sedar said the school's lawyers negotiated the lease terms for one year. Western will be able to use equipment, and hire students to help for the summer. He said Bill Koch, the former owner of the Virginia City Players, was his mentor, and he wants to protect his legacy.

"Family-friendly that families can trust to bring their kids to and at very cheap costs... as cheap as we can make them in order to still functionally operate. I just want to continue Bill's vision and make sure those traditions stay alive in Virginia City," Sedar said.

The first play is set to open on June 17 at the historic opera house.

As the summer tourism season kicks off on Memorial Day weekend, Kinion is busy getting the word out to support local businesses.

"Virginia City is open for business. Please support our local businesses we need your help," Kinion said.

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