Victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Oak Street identified

BOZEMAN — 2-27-2026 — The following statement was released by Bozeman Health: "Our Bozeman Health Care Team is heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our own, Leslie Brown, who has been a nurse at Bozeman Health since 2015.

Leslie was an exceptional, dedicated, compassionate nurse and an incredible human being who had a way of making everyone feel cared for. She will be remembered for her excellence, kind heart, and passion by all who had the privilege of working alongside her.

Our thoughts are with Leslie’s family, friends, and our Bozeman Health care team as we all grieve this deeply felt loss."

Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner has released the identification of the woman killed Thursday morning as she was using a crosswalk on West Oak Street.

Leslie Brown, 39, was pronounced dead at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center after being transported from the scene at West Oak St. and Agate Ave.

Sheriff Springer wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Leslie Brown during this time.

According to police, around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Brown was crossing Oak Street when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle and killed.

A press release from the Bozeman Police Department states the incident is under investigation. Preliminary findings indicate the vehicle was traveling west on Oak Street and failed to stop for a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk, striking the individual.

Later Thursday afternoon, Bozeman police said they were unable to share much additional information. Several individuals witnessed the crash and provided statements to investigators.

When asked whether the driver could face charges, Detective Capt. Anthony Hutchings said it was too soon to determine.

“You know, it depends on the circumstances. There are so many different variables and factors that go into each collision. So potentially, yes, there could be charges. There could be a variety of different charges, but to put one out there right now, I think would be a little too soon before we know all the facts,” Hutchings said.

Residents say they are concerned about safety along Oak Street, citing speed limits they believe are too high and calling for crosswalks with flashing lights.

Hutchings said he was not aware of any current plans for changes in the area but noted the department would review the incident with city officials.

“As far as something in the works currently, I’m not aware of anything. Obviously, this is something we’ll look into with our engineering department and the city streets department and take that into account. I think it just shows, too, that anywhere can potentially be dangerous, and it’s a really good reminder to drivers to be aware of their surroundings,” Hutchings said.

In Montana, 2023 saw a total of 20 pedestrian fatalities, according to the most recent information on the MDT website.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), Pedestrian deaths are increasing at a rate far faster than overall traffic fatalities. Between 2009 and 2023, pedestrian deaths rose a staggering 80%, while all other traffic fatalities increased 13%.

The report adds that the share of pedestrian deaths caused by SUVs and pickups has surged in recent years. Light trucks accounted for 54% of pedestrian fatalities where a vehicle type was known in 2023, compared to 37% for passenger cars.

“Every day, 18 people don’t return home after taking a walk. That’s unacceptable,” said GHSA Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Adkins. “While recent incremental progress is welcome, it doesn’t disguise the fact that the numbers moved in the wrong direction over the past decade. The only acceptable number of traffic deaths is zero. We must continue to push for an all-in safety approach that protects people on foot from the dangerous behaviors that are all too common on our roads. By encouraging drivers and pedestrians to implement safe practices, supporting the enforcement of traffic laws and implementing infrastructure improvements, we can turn the tide on pedestrian fatalities.”

In October of 2025, MTN News reported that a new law aimed to make crosswalks safer.

Senate Bill 471, brought by Senator Dave Fern, which introduces a new offense to the Montana Code.

It increases the penalties for drivers who are found to be driving dangerously near crosswalks. Under the new law, drivers who don't stop and wait for pedestrians can be fined between $25 and $100 for a first offense.

Drivers could also face even bigger penalties if a pedestrian-activated beacon is flashing and a pedestrian is present.

